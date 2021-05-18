Nick Bosa made an immediate impact in his first NFL season, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and anchoring the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive line. His second season, however, didn’t go as well as he hoped due to an injury.

In Week 2 of the 2020 season, Bosa suffered a torn ACL against the New York Jets. Bosa’s injury was a crushing blow to the 49ers’ defense last fall.

Though he doesn’t have much NFL experience under his belt, Bosa has already proved to the world that he’s one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. During his rookie season, he had 45 pressures, 25 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently talked about Bosa’s value in an interview with Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

“It’s [Bosa’s return] huge,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone. “There’s lots of good players in this league, and Nick’s only played one year. But I think everyone saw the type of player he is now and that he was his rookie year. Everyone saw that in college. He didn’t play a ton then, missing that last year and stuff. But when you have a guy at that level, and there’s not a ton of them, it changes who you are.”

Shanahan mentioned how a superstar pass rusher, like Bosa, can completely wreck an opponent’s scheme.

“When you can get good players around people like that, and you can have a good scheme, it’s tough to mess with because there’s not people in the league that can block those guys. You can hold on, and you can try to scheme and stuff so you limit the opportunities, but those dude’s aren’t getting blocked. It’s a matter of time. So, you better make sure it’s not a one-dimensional game.”

As of now, Bosa is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season. After all, he suffered the injury back in September.

The 49ers will start their season on the road against the Detroit Lions.