Kyle Shanahan Updates 49ers RB Tevin Coleman’s Status

The San Francisco 49ers have been decimated by injuries this season, as multiple players went down in Week 2 against the New York Jets. While torn ACLs for Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas stole the headlines, it’s worth noting that Kyle Shanahan also lost a few of his offensive weapons.

Last Sunday, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert suffered a sprained MCL. He’s not the only tailback to get hurt for the reigning NFC champions, as Tevin Coleman also went down with a knee injury against the Jets.

Shanahan provided updates on his running backs earlier this Wednesday. It turns out that Coleman’s knee sprain is worse than Mostert’s, which means it’s likely that he’ll go on the short-term injured reserve.

If that’s the case, Coleman will be unable to play in the next three games for the 49ers. The timing of this injury is brutal for Coleman since he would’ve received playing time during Mostert’s absence.

As for Mostert, it doesn’t sound like he’s currently a candidate to go on injured reserve.

#49ers RB Tevin Coleman's knee sprain is worse than Mostert's and is likely out 4 weeks, gonna head to IR this week, Shanahan indicates — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 23, 2020

Coleman wasn’t exactly lighting up the boxscore for the 49ers through two games. He only had 18 carries for 30 rushing yards and three receptions for 34 receiving yards.

With the backfield pretty depleted at the moment, the 49ers will need to rely on Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. against the Giants this weekend.

[Cam Inman]