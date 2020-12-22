Kyle Shanahan Updates The 49ers’ Plan At Quarterback

Kyle Shanahan and the San Fransisco 49ers have faced a tremendous amount of adversity throughout the 2020 season. Between moving home stadiums, injuries and positive COVID-19 tests, the reigning league runner-ups have had a tough year.

Now, with two games remaining, the 49ers find themselves in need of a back-up quarterback.

Shanahan gave a detailed breakdown of the team’s situation in Tuesday afternoon’s press conference. Most notably, San Fransisco’s head coach said that C.J. Beathard will start this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 27-year-old quarterback will make his 11th start for the 49ers over the last four years. Beathard will replace original back-up Nick Mullens who went down with an elbow injury in last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Shanahan said that Mullens will likely need to undergo Tommy John surgery so he will be sidelined this weekend.

Finally, San Fransisco’s head coach claimed that it’s unlikely that 2020 season starter Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play against Arizona. The 29-year-old quarterback had his practice window opened this week but is still recovering from a high ankle sprain. Garoppolo has been on the Injured Reserve list since Week 8.

#49ers QB situation: C.J. Beathard will start. Jimmy Garoppolo has practice window opened but Kyle Shanahan indicates it's unlikely he will play in a game. Nick Mullens might need Tommy John surgery on his elbow and is out. Team seeking a practice squad QB to backup Beathard. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 22, 2020

According to ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner, the team will look for a practice squad quarterback to serve as Beathard’s back-up, in case of emergency.

The latest news for the 49ers is certainly disappointing. After making the Super Bowl last year, Shanahan and company have fallen to 5-9, in a distant fourth-place in the NFC West. Although many of the circumstances are out of the team’s control, San Fransisco fans can’t help but feel like this season has been a waste.

The 49ers have a tough two-game slate remaining. After playing the Cardinals this weekend, Shanhan will end the 2020 campaign at “home” in Phoenix against the Seahawks.

After that, San Fransisco will anxiously await 2021.