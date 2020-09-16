Kyle Shanahan Updates The Plan For 49ers TE George Kittle

During the San Francisco 49ers’ season opener, All-Pro tight end George Kittle nearly suffered a major injury to his leg. It doesn’t sound like he’ll miss an extended period of time, but his status for this weekend is unclear at the moment.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that Kittle will get the whole week to rest his injured leg. Even if he doesn’t practice this week, the Iowa product could suit up on Sunday against New York.

The 49ers will try to see if Kittle can participate in some capacity during Friday’s practice. That would be an encouraging sign for Kittle, who is obviously such an integral part of the 49ers’ offense.

Kittle isn’t the only playmaker on the 49ers dealing with an injury this season. Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have yet to suit up for the defending NFC champions.

#49ers TE George Kittle will get the whole week to rest, according to Kyle Shanahan, though he might be involved in Friday's practice. But Shanahan said there is no problem with him playing even if he doesn't practice. Shanahan optimistic that Kittle will be available on Sunday. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 16, 2020

Last season, Kittle had 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He’s truly become the heart and soul of the 49ers over the past few years.

If the 49ers don’t have Kittle available this Sunday, they’ll need solid performances from Ross Dwelley and Jordan Reed.

With or without Kittle, San Francisco needs to bounce back from its Week 1 loss with a victory against New York.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Jets game is at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.