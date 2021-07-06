Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made headlines with an incredible throw.

The ex-quarterback showed he still has incredible touch as he lofted a ball from his rooftop into a pizza oven on opposing rooftop. Yes, he actually did that, and yes, he actually made it on the very first throw.

With him in the video was former 49ers star offensive lineman Joe Staley. Earlier this week, Staley spoke with the team’s website and said Shanahan is trying to get him on the coaching staff.

Staley, though, isn’t ready to get back onto the field – or the sidelines – just yet, though.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I know Kyle’s trying to get me up there to work on his staff, but I’m not ready to do the coaching thing yet,” Staley added. “I’m really, honestly, just enjoying the time that I have with my family right now. I have two young girls, seven and four, and we’re enjoying spending a ton of time together. I’m catching up on all the time I missed while playing football and I’m not in a huge hurry to get back into something.”

Staley is just 36 years old, so there’s plenty of time for him to enjoy his family before getting back in the game, if that’s what he chooses to do.

For now, he’ll enjoy his time away from the field.