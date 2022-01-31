Kyle Shanahan Was Asked About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t about to throw Jimmy Garoppolo under the bus after Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Garoppolo likely played his last game with the 49ers and his tenure couldn’t have ended in a more tragic way.

As he was escaping pressure, he threw up a prayer which was intercepted by the Rams who then were able to run the clock out. After the game, Shanahan told the media that he’s not going to make a farewell statement.

“I love Jimmy,” Shanahan said. “I’m not gonna sit here and make a farewell statement. That’s the last thing on my mind. I love coaching Jimmy.”

Garoppolo has been the subject of numerous trade rumors throughout the season and those rumors are about to get even louder in the offseason. Trey Lance is ready to go after being picked third overall in last year’s draft.

He’s seen as the future of the 49ers and looked sharp in limited action this season. He finished the regular season with five touchdown passes and two interceptions on 603 yards.

With how wild the quarterback carousel may be this offseason, the 49ers should be able to get at least something back for Garoppolo when the time is right.