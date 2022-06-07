Kyle Shanahan Was Asked About The Nick Bosa Situation

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa is heading into his fourth season with the San Francisco 49ers, and the 2019 No. 2 overall pick is eligible for a contract extension.

As of now, Bosa and the Niners have yet to engage in contract talks, but the dynamic defensive end participated in today's mandatory minicamp.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated to reporters that he isn't too worried that the team has not engaged with Bosa about a new deal yet.

"That's how both sides are going at it now," Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "I'm not too concerned with it. I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time. But seeing him for the first time in a while, Nick always takes care of himself as good as any athlete I've ever been around, and he had a good Florida tan, seeing him yesterday. His quads are still huge, and he's ready to play football whenever it's time to go."

San Francisco has already picked up the fifth-year option on Bosa's rookie deal, so he is technically under contract for next season.

If Bosa, the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowler, continues to perform at the level he has through his first three years, we don't think he'll have to play on those fifth-year terms.

The Niners will have ponied up to keep him around long-term by that point.