Latest Jimmy Garoppolo Update Is Encouraging For 49ers Fans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo is not available for the San Francisco 49ers today, but he could be if the team reaches the Super Bowl.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday, the latest scans on Garoppolo's injured ankle are encouraging.

"#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be active today, but sources say based on scans of his ankle this week, he’s finally at a point where practicing is possible," Rapoport said. "There will be obvious risks if he actually has to play, but if SF wins, practicing then being the backup is conceivable."

Garoppolo exited the 49ers' win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4 after hurting his ankle. He has not played since.

On Friday, Garoppolo was asked about the possibility of returning for the Super Bowl.

"That's still up in the air," he told reporters.

Seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy will start once again for San Francisco against the Philadelphia Eagles in today's NFC Championship Game.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on FOX.