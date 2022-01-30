Look: 49ers Release Epic Hype Video Ahead Of NFC Championship

The 49ers are fired up ahead of their NFC Championship clash against the Rams on Sunday evening.

Their Twitter account released a hype video that will surely give anyone that watches it chills. Part of the video has different players firing the team up while other parts show highlights of the season series.

thought we were 🅿️layin' pic.twitter.com/vzn9OQ53No — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2022

San Francisco swept the season series against Los Angeles and has won the last six meetings in this series.

It looked like the Rams were going to knock the 49ers out of the playoffs during Week 18, but they coughed up a 17-0 lead in the second half.

San Francisco then intercepted Matthew Stafford in overtime to officially clinch its playoff spot after getting a field goal on the first possession.

The 49ers last went to the Super Bowl in 2020 and lost to the Chiefs, 31-20. They’re trying to become the first six seed to get to the Super Bowl and win it since the Packers did in 2010.

Kickoff from Los Angeles will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.