Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game.

On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back in action this fall.

"Yeah, for sure," Williams said when asked if he was coming back. "Next year, the year after. I'm under contract until I'm 39 [years old]."

Williams, 34, is currently at the Pro Bowl for the 10th time in his career. He has been such an outstanding player since entering the NFL in 2010.

Now that Williams has confirmed his plans for the fall, 49ers fans can relax for a few days.

Once this offseason officially begins, the 49ers will have to figure out who'll be throwing passes behind Williams next season. Brock Purdy and Trey Lance are both dealing with injuries at the moment.