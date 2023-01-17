Look: 49ers vs. Cowboys Ticket Prices Are Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

If you're planning on attending Sunday's NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cowboys and 49ers, be prepared to pay up.

According to TickPick (via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune), the lowest get-in price for tickets is a whopping $569.

"You can get into both of the AFC playoff games this weekend (Jaguars-Chiefs: $193 and Bengals-Bills: $243) combined for less, according to @TickPick," Markazi tweeted.

The Cowboys and Niners met in last year's postseason down in Arlington. San Francisco knocked off Dallas in a wild card matchup and went on to beat the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

All-time, these two rivals have met eight times in the playoffs, with Dallas winning five times and San Francisco three. Four of those Cowboys wins came in the NFC Championship Game.

Cowboys-Niners will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.