Look: 49ers vs. Cowboys Ticket Prices Are Going Viral
If you're planning on attending Sunday's NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cowboys and 49ers, be prepared to pay up.
According to TickPick (via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune), the lowest get-in price for tickets is a whopping $569.
"You can get into both of the AFC playoff games this weekend (Jaguars-Chiefs: $193 and Bengals-Bills: $243) combined for less, according to @TickPick," Markazi tweeted.
The Cowboys and Niners met in last year's postseason down in Arlington. San Francisco knocked off Dallas in a wild card matchup and went on to beat the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
All-time, these two rivals have met eight times in the playoffs, with Dallas winning five times and San Francisco three. Four of those Cowboys wins came in the NFC Championship Game.
Cowboys-Niners will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.