San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a bold message for Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald following last night’s NFC West battle.

The 49ers entered last night’s game on the brink of a disastrous start to the 2020 season. But they avoided such a start with an impressive 24-16 win over the red-hot Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back after an awful showing last week versus the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers quarterback completed 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Samuel caught six of those passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Following last night’s game, Donald was asked about Samuel, but the star defensive tackle acted like he didn’t know who the 49ers receiver was. Take a look below.

Aaron Donald disrespects Deebo Samuel after losing to the #49ers on #SNF 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oJI1GHUvUr — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) October 19, 2020

It’s a pretty petty move on Aaron Donald’s part to act like he doesn’t know who Deebo Samuel is. Perhaps that’s why the Rams struggled to stop Samuel and the 49ers offense Sunday night.

Samuel has issued a response back to Donald after his odd postgame interview last night. Check it out below.

Deebo responds to video on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/RKOsbvuHN9 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) October 19, 2020

Donald and the Rams have to be sick of losing to the 49ers these past two years. Even in a season in which San Francisco has taken a giant step back, the 49ers had no trouble with the Rams this weekend.

The 49ers’ game-plan against Donald was one of the keys to the game. The Los Angeles defensive tackle finished with just two tackles and one quarterback hit.