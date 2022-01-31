Look: Deebo Samuel Has A Message For 49ers Fans

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game yesterday, through no fault of Deebo Samuel.

Samuel, the 49ers’ multitalented wide receiver, led the team in receiving yards (72) and rushing yards (26) and scored one of San Francisco’s two touchdowns. If he had gotten the ball in the final 12:42, maybe the outcome would have been different.

After the loss, Samuel was inconsolable on the 49ers’ sideline. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had to come over and try to lift his spirits.

This afternoon, Samuel sent a message to his team and its fanbase on Instagram, preaching that they will be back in future years.

“Came Up Short… We Definitely Will Be [Back]… Real BrotherHood.. Love Y’all Boys Faithful,” Samuel wrote.

In his third season as a pro, Samuel came into his own in 2021. He produced 1,780 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.

His presence will continue to be a major positive for the 49ers next season and likely beyond.