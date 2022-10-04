Look: Deebo Samuel Reacts To Jalen Ramsey's Tackle Attempt

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a touchdown as he breaks a tackle by cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel's spectacular 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown was the play of the night in the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

On the play, the last Rams defender with a shot to bring Samuel down in the open field was star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Deebo simply shrugged Ramsey off and completed his spring to the end zone.

After the game, Samuel was asked if he realized it was Ramsey standing in front of him as the last line of defense.

"Yeah, I don't know what he was doing out there. I went right by him," Samuel told reporters. "He was just backpedaling. I was like 'What's going on?'."

Ramsey is no stranger to trash talk, but it seems like he respects Samuel. During the offseason, he named the versatile San Francisco star one of the best wide receivers in the league.

After hearing Deebo laugh at him in his press conference though, you can bet Samuel will have something to say the next time these two meet on the field on October 30.