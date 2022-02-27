The Spun

Look: George Kittle Was Asked About The Tom Brady Rumors On Saturday

49ers tight end George Kittle on Sunday.Los Angeles, CA - January 30: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a touchdown catch as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches against the Los Angeles Rams and during the second half of the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ever since Tom Brady retired, the entire NFL community has been speculating if he returned he’d play for the San Francisco 49ers. George Kittle, the 49ers’ star tight end, addressed those rumors while attending Saturday night’s Lightning-Predators NHL game in Nashville.

Kittle didn’t exactly share much, but he certainly didn’t deny the rumors when asked about them.

“I think I’m off air now,” Kittle joked to avoid the question. “You’re breaking up I can’t hear you. I know just about as much as all you guys.”

Take a look.

It’s unlikely Tom Brady comes out of retirement just to play for the 49ers. If he did, it’d light the NFL world on fire.

Notable NFL insiders like Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believe he will, though.

“So let me say it here. I think Tom Brady will play for the 49ers in 2022,” Florio wrote a few weeks ago, via Pro Football Talk.

“I don’t know that he will. I’m not predicting that he will. But I have a feeling that he will. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. If he does, many will be surprised. I won’t be.”

George Kittle catching passes from Tom Brady next season? Sign us up.

For now, the expectation is that the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Either way, Kittle is going to support the Niners’ starting quarterback.

