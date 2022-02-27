Ever since Tom Brady retired, the entire NFL community has been speculating if he returned he’d play for the San Francisco 49ers. George Kittle, the 49ers’ star tight end, addressed those rumors while attending Saturday night’s Lightning-Predators NHL game in Nashville.

Kittle didn’t exactly share much, but he certainly didn’t deny the rumors when asked about them.

“I think I’m off air now,” Kittle joked to avoid the question. “You’re breaking up I can’t hear you. I know just about as much as all you guys.”

Take a look.

He's here this time, for sure ✅ San Francisco 49ers TE @gkittle46 is between the benches ahead of tonight's #StadiumSeries matchup #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/U5JP80TwCH — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) February 27, 2022

It’s unlikely Tom Brady comes out of retirement just to play for the 49ers. If he did, it’d light the NFL world on fire.

Notable NFL insiders like Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believe he will, though.

“So let me say it here. I think Tom Brady will play for the 49ers in 2022,” Florio wrote a few weeks ago, via Pro Football Talk.