Look: George Kittle's Wife Goes Viral At 49ers Game

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, certainly enjoyed this past Sunday's blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams.

A video surfaced of Claire shotgunning beer in a suite with Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and Kayla Nicole.

Judging by the posts on social media, Claire was the winner of this contest.

Perhaps this will become a weekly thing if the 49ers continue their winning ways.

Claire usually posts content from her weekly trips on Instagram. She's always supporting her husband's squad.

Kittle finished this past Sunday's game with three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. He's really starting to find his footing this season. In Week 7, he had 98 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers will enjoy their bye week before returning to the gridiron to face the Chargers at Levi's Stadium. That game will take place on Nov. 13.