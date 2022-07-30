Look: Here's How Trey Lance Performed At Practice Today

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 and Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers talk to each other on the sidelines before their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is having plenty of ups and downs to start training camp.

Per a report, Lance finished Saturday's practice having completed nine of his 16 attempts. He threw one bad interception that landed in the hands of All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

The former North Dakota state star also showed off his big arm on a few throws, completing impressive passes to George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

"Trey Lance finished 9-of-16 today with that 1 bad INT to Fred Warner. He made a few very nice throws downfield, too — one to Kittle was on the money and so was the strike to Aiyuk, where his powerful arm talent was on full display. Still, the 49ers’ secondary looks excellent," said David Lombardi.

It's worth noting the Niners secondary has been a major standout to start training camp.

The unit had 11 picks in 15 practices last year. It has 10 in four practices this year.

Lance is getting some solid preparation going up against a defense as good as the 49ers'. Hopefully it pays off later this season.

Lance and the 49ers begin the 2022 campaign on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.