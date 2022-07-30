Look: Here's The Betting Favorite To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have stated several times that Trey Lance will be their Week 1 starter. With that said, people around the league are waiting to see what'll happen with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has been with the 49ers since 2017, but it's very apparent that his time with the franchise is coming to an end.

So, where will Garoppolo end up? Well, DraftKings has the Seattle Seahawks listed as the favorites to land the veteran signal-caller at +275.

The Miami Dolphins (+330) and Houston Texas (+400) have the next best odds.

If the Seahawks acquire Garoppolo, that would add more intrigue to their rivalry with the 49ers.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, but he's throwing once again.

On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan opened up about Garoppolo's situation.

“Jimmy is working out hard and throwing the heck out of the ball,” Shanahan said. “I told you guys everything about the situation. I’m not going to (say) every single thing in my head, but you can figure it out when I say we have to do what’s right for this organization. And we’re going to do everything we can to make it as good as possible for Jimmy while what’s doing what’s right for this organization at the same time."

Garoppolo has one year remaining on his contract. His base salary for the upcoming season is $24.2 million.

The 49ers may have to release Garoppolo if they can't find a trade partner.