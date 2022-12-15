Look: Here's What Uniform 49ers Will Be Wearing Tonight

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers can clinch the NFC West with a win tonight, and they're trying to make sure they're well-dressed for the occasion.

When the 49ers announced their uniform schedule earlier this year, they designated tonight's game at Seattle as the time to wear their all-white throwback getups.

The 49ers' red and gold standard uniforms are classic, but their throwbacks which incorporate white are also fresh. They've worn the white pants with red tops already this season.

Now, they'll go with the snowed out look.

San Francisco (9-4) not only clinches the NFC West with a win, but also stays in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the conference. The 10-3 Minnesota Vikings currently lead them by a game in that category.

As for the Seahawks, they are 7-6 after last week's disappointing home loss to Carolina. Seattle badly needs a win tonight to keep pace in the wild card hunt.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.