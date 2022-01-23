The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Surprising Prediction For Packers-49ers

Jimmy Johnson at the NFC Championship Game.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: TV personality Jimmy Johnson looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson is very bullish on the 49ers for Saturday night’s playoff contest against the Packers.

He started things off during the “picks” segment and decided to take the 49ers to win by double digits.

“When I was coaching, I would always make adjustments at halftime and so I was going to go Green Bay but now I’m going San Francisco by 10,” Johnson said.

This is a pretty bold prediction considering that the Packers were favored all week going into this matchup.

They have the top seed in the NFC and it’s brutally cold up at Lambeau, which is a huge advantage for Green Bay.

Johnson’s pick is already starting to look a bit off. The Packers marched down the field on the opening drive and scored a touchdown off of running back AJ Dillon.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also able to take what the 49ers defense was giving him and beat them on short/intermediate routes.

San Francisco then got the ball for its first possession and went three-and-out.

Johnson may be needing to make another halftime adjustment if this keeps going south.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.