Look: Josh Rosen’s Twitter Profile Went Viral On Saturday

Former first round draft pick Josh Rosen isn’t particularly active on Twitter. But a few Twitter detectives noticed something strange about his profile over the weekend.

Rosen was on the sidelines for the San Francisco 49ers this weekend after being signed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. The team they were facing were the Arizona Cardinals, the team that drafted him No. 10 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

But Rosen’s Twitter profile still has a banner from his one year with the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, his profile description identifies him as a member of the Buccaneers. And the profile picture he has is from when he was drafted by the Cardinals.

Clearly it’s been a while since Josen Rosen logged into Twitter, or at least since he modified his profile. He hasn’t touched his Instagram profile in a long time either.

Josh Rosen’s Twitter banner is him on the Dolphins, his bio says he’s a Buccaneer, he’s suiting up for the Niners today, and facing the Cardinals who drafted him tenth overall just 2.5 years ago pic.twitter.com/7P9F1FjBp5 — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) December 26, 2020

Clearly Josh Rosen is choosing to focus on things other than his social media. Doing so very well may have saved his NFL career after two lackluster seasons.

Rosen started 13 games for the Cardinals as a rookie in 2018, but was traded to Miami after the Cardinals got the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and took Kyler Murray with the top pick. The change of scenery didn’t seem to help him though.

Rosen failed to make an impact with the Dolphins and was cut after the season. He chose to sign with the Buccaneers practice squad in an effort to learn under Tom Brady rather than sign a full contract elsewhere.

If Rosen really is focusing on his career rather than his brand then all we can say is good on him.