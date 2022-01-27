Look: Mina Kimes Has Blunt Response To Jeff Garcia

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes came under fire this week for her criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo’s performance in the San Francisco 49ers divisional-round victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Among those who went after her the hardest was ex-Niners quarterback Jeff Garcia.

“Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game?” Garcia wrote on Instagram earlier this week. NEVER! EVER! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL. The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke!”

To put it plainly, the rant directed at Kimes was jarring. Nevertheless, she handled the criticism with poise and simple response on social media.

“Apparently I was the only person last week to point out Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play well,” Kimes wrote on Twitter.

Kimes is right: she wasn’t the only one to call out for Garoppolo for an underwhelming performance against the Packers. She was also plenty justified in doing so.

Garoppolo struggled in the windy and snowy conditions at Lambeau Field. He completed just 11 of his 19 passes for 131 yards and an interception.

The entire 49ers offense struggled last weekend and needed a special teams touchdown to pull out the 13-10 victory. Regardless, a win is a win and San Francisco will get to move onto the NFC Championship Game this Sunday.

Garoppolo and the Niners will look to put together a better performance against the Los Angeles Rams with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.