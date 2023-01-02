Look: NFL Player's Dad Had To Root Against Son's Team

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There might not have been a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday more conflicted than Dennis Jackson.

Jackson is a diehard Las Vegas Raiders fan, but his son Drake is a rookie outside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. When the Niners and Raiders met at the "Death Star" yesterday, Dennis rooted for the silver and black.

However, he also wore his son's jersey and celebrated when his son picked off Jarrett Stidham for his first career interception.

As it turns out, the son got the last laugh. Drake and his teammates left Sin City with a 37-34 overtime victory.

The Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention, so Dennis won't be able to root for them beyond next weekend's regular season finale.

He'll have to focus his attention on his son as the Niners attempt to make another run at a Super Bowl appearance.