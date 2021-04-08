The San Francisco 49ers‘ dominant defensive line took a step back last season when rising star Nick Bosa went down with a year-ending injury.

The Ohio State alum and second-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the NFL’s 2020 season. He missed the rest of the year and also seemed to start a trend of injuries for the Niners last season.

Bosa, like all the other Niners who suffered significant injuries in 2020, appears to be recovering nicely. He posted a new workout video on Thursday. It shows Bosa sprinting with a weight sled tied to his waist. He looks just as explosive as ever.

Take a look.

Nick Bosa’s health is critical to the Niners’ success this season. If he’s healthy, he’ll provide a significant lift to San Francisco’s chances of winning the NFC West.

The reality is the 49ers still have one of the best rosters in the NFL. Their defensive line and linebacker units are top-notch, and they should be able to address concerns in the secondary in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Niners are set at running back, tight end and wideout. Interior offensive line and quarterback are other positions they’ll look to address later this month.

With the No. 3 overall pick, San Francisco will have its choice of quarterbacks, other than Trevor Lawrence and most likely Zach Wilson. Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance should all be available.