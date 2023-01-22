Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far.

As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral.

It originated in a story with The Athletic last May. Preston Jones, Purdy's high school head coach, told writer Matt Barrows about his former player's meeting with Saban while on an official visit to Alabama late in the recruiting process.

“Brock told me, ‘He didn’t really know me, Coach,'" Jones said. "(Saban said), ‘You’re below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average.’ And as soon as he mentioned the accuracy, Brock knew right away: ‘This guy doesn’t know me.’ Because, if anything, that’s his strength. He goes, ‘Coach, he didn’t know who I was.’”

Saban's reported assessment has been brought up on multiple occasions as Purdy has assumed the role as the Niners' QB1. This is just the latest time it has happened.

One thing that must be noted along with these quotes though. Alabama did offer Purdy, so it's not like Saban thought he wasn't any good.

He just might not have been as familiar with the Gilbert, Ariz. product as Purdy hoped he would be. Either way, it looks like both sides made out okay.

Saban wasn't exactly hurting at the quarterback position from 2018-21, Purdy's time in college, and Purdy, who eventually chose to play at Iowa State, has had a successful career so far.