Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game.

She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and actress had flight issues as she tried to go cross-country on Saturday.

"Just left the airport bc my flight to Philly is delayed EIGHT hours. How does that even happen?" Culpo posted on her Instagram story last night.

Finally, at around 11 p.m. ET, Culpo shared a picture of her on her flight, saying it was "better late than never." She then posted that she landed in Philly at 3:20 a.m. ET.

Tough commute, but Culpo is a dedicated fan and partner. She has been at many 49ers games this season to watch McCaffrey, including last weekend's home playoff win over Dallas.

McCaffrey and his teammates are one win away from the Super Bowl. They will face the Eagles at 3 p.m. ET today on FOX.

Hopefully, Culpo will have an easier time traveling to Super Bowl LVII if the 49ers make it there.