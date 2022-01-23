Look: Postgame Video Of Jimmy Garoppolo Is Going Viral

The San Francisco 49ers knocked off the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in dramatic fashion in Saturday night’s NFC Divisional round game. A blocked punt and a heroic defensive effort set up Robbie Gould for a game-winning field goal as time expired, giving the Niners a 13-10 victory.

The 49ers continued their postseason dominance over the Green Bay Packers with the win, as Aaron Rodgers dropped to 0-4 in playoff starts against San Francisco. After Gould’s field goal went through the uprights, Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made clear that there’s no love lost between the two NFC teams.

Following Gould’s game-winning kick, Garoppolo sought out the 49ers’ kicker to show him some him love. As the two embraced on the field, the quarterback took a shot at his opponents.

“You’re a f—— legend man. F— the Packers,” Garoppolo said to Gould, via Stacey Dales.

"F–k the Packers" — Robbie Gould and Jimmy Garoppolo shared a moment after their win over the Packers

The 49ers trailed the Packers for most of Saturday’s game, but Jordan Willis blocked a punt and Talanoa Hufanga returned it for a touchdown to tie the game 10-10 late in the fourth quarter. A few defensive stops later, the San Francisco offense drove the ball into field range to set Gould up for the game-winner.

Garoppolo was rather quiet in the blustery, cold-weather game. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, but limited his mistakes down the stretch. The 49ers rode their run game and their defense, capitalizing on a few Packers’ mistakes to come out with the victory.

As the No. 6 seed, San Francisco will now have to go back on the road for the NFC Championship Game. The Niners will face the winner of Sunday’s Divisional round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.