Look: Surprising Trade Prediction Made For Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been linked to the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk threw out another team as a potential suitor for Garoppolo. He suggested that the Houston Texans could acquire the veteran signal-caller.

"It's just a guess. And it's based on nothing I've heard. I've just got a feeling that, when the dust settles on Jimmy G, he'll be a Texan. (Unless they're trying to tank this year)," Florio tweeted on Tuesday.

Florio listed three reasons why this hypothetical trade is possible. For starters, Garoppolo is available and has just one year remaining on his deal. The Texans wouldn't have to worry about a long-term commitment.

The second reason is that Houston has shown patience when it comes to trades. The front office waited over a year to move Deshaun Watson.

The third and final reason is that Texans general manager Nick Caserio was with the New England Patriots when they drafted Garoppolo in 2014.

Garoppolo finished the 2021 season with 3,810 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

With Trey Lance expected to take over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, Garoppolo will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors. Maybe, just maybe, Houston will end up being his new home.