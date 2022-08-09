Look: The 49ers Had A Special Visitor At Practice Tuesday

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers hosted famous video gamer Dr. Disrespect at training camp today.

Not only did Dr. Disrespect--real name Herschel Beahm IV--attend practice, but he did so in full uniform, wearing a customized No. 2 49ers jersey.

This isn't the first time the 49ers have welcomed the YouTube streaming star into the fold. Dr. Disrespect, who is a diehard Niners fan, announced one of the team's picks during the 2022 NFL Draft.

He also made headlines last year for saying he wanted to bet $10 million on his favorite team to win the Super Bowl. Hopefully, he didn't.

The "Two-Time" is obviously best known for his work on the headset, but he's clearly got a pretty strong arm as well, which he showed off by throwing a few bombs to San Francisco tight end George Kittle.

Maybe if and when the Niners finally trade Jimmy G, they could try and add Dr. Disrespect as Trey Lance's backup.