Look: Video Surfaces Of Richard Sherman Incident

New home surveillance video has surfaced of the incident involving NFL cornerback Richard Sherman and his wife and in-laws earlier this week.

The footage, which was first posted by KOMO and later shared by TMZ, can be seen below. In it, Sherman can be seen trying to enter his in-laws’ house, banging on the door and repeatedly shouting “come through.”

“I don’t give a f— about what you’re saying! Open the door!” Sherman says. “That s— cute from behind the door. Come through! That s– real cute!” Sherman, a 33-year-old free agent, was arrested and booked on a burglary domestic violence charge Wednesday morning. He was eventually released without bail and is expected back in court tomorrow for another hearing on the misdemeanor charges he faces.

During the incident this week, Sherman’s wife Ashley made a frightening 911 call, during which she said her husband was “drunk and belligerent and threatened to kill himself.”

On Thursday, Ashley released a statement in support of her husband, promising to help him get assistance.

“I love and support my husband,” she said. “I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”