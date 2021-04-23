The Spun

NFL Insider Explains Why 49ers Will Select Mac Jones

Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after winning the national championshipMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s been a few years since we saw a team trade up as high as the San Francisco 49ers did without having much of an idea of who they are looking at. But one NFL insider believes Mac Jones is the guy for the 49ers.

In an eight-part thread on Twitter, NFL insider Michael Silver listed off some reasons that the 49ers will take Jones.  He pointed out that the timing of the trade, coinciding with the 49ers attending Mac Jones’ Alabama Pro Day, was a big reason they made the blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins.

“It is my belief that the player the Niners were targeting when they made the trade… was Alabama QB Mac Jones,” Silver wrote. “(Obviously, you only make this move if you also are very high on Lawrence and Wilson)…”

Silver said that the 49ers attended the Pro Days of Ohio State QB Justin Fields and NDSU QB Trey Lance to do some “extra digging”. But ultimately he doesn’t expect them to change their minds.

“Once they made the trade, (head coach Kyle) Shanahan, GM John Lynch & other important decision-makers had the luxury of doing some extra digging. Both Ohio State’s Justin Fields & North Dakota St.’s Trey Lance have many attractive qualities, and there’s no reason not to continue the process…”

Mac Jones is coming off a historic year for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He went 13-0 as a starter, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 77.4-percent of his passes.

Jones finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind teammate DeVonta Smith. But he ended his college career on a high note with a national title win.

Prior to the 2020 season, Jones wasn’t exactly viewed as an elite prospect. But after the season he just had, he could be heading to one of the NFC’s most talented teams.

Will Mac Jones be the No. 3 overall pick by the 49ers?

