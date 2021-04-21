Soon after the San Francisco 49ers made a big trade up to the No. 3 spot in the NFL Draft, a wave of rumors about Alabama‘s Mac Jones hit the NFL rumorsphere.

Things have bounced around from there. After a big second Pro Day, odds shifted back towards Ohio State’s Justin Fields. There have also been rumors about Trey Lance.

Don’t count Jones out though, ESPN’s Louis Riddick says. He spoke to Rich Eisen about the upcoming NFL Draft this week, and says that the Crimson Tide standout remains very much in play to go No. 3 next weekend.

“Adam Schefter, who we know is…sometimes you think Adam is sitting in some of these meetings. He wouldn’t say what he has already said about who some of the quarterbacks are that the 49ers like if he didn’t know that definitively. He doesn’t throw stuff out there for the heck of it.”

“So for him to say that the 49ers like Mac Jones, as he has gone on record to say, is not because Mac Jones was never in the conversation. Mac Jones has been in the conversation,” Riddick continued. “This is not one of those…’oh, they’re running a smokescreen and leaking out there that he is but he’s not,’ no he is. He’s definitely in it.”

Mac Jones has methodically climbed draft boards over the last year, but few had him vaulting all the way into the top five of the draft, before the San Francisco 49ers rumors began. That isn’t to say that he might not be in play, but if the team was locked in on him, San Francisco could have probably made a less drastic trade up to No. 6, where the Eagles ultimately slid back from in a consequent deal with the Miami Dolphins. Instead, they mortgaged a ton of future draft capital.

The more likely answer is that the 49ers know they want a quarterback, and moved up to the spot where they know they’ll get their pick of the three remaining elite talents on the board, assuming Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson go Nos. 1 and 2 as expected.

