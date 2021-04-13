Mel Kiper Believes 49ers Have Already Made Their Decision

Mac Jones to the San Francisco 49ers keeps gaining traction. NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper is the latest to mock the former Alabama star to the Bay Area.

When the Niners traded up to acquire pick No. 3 last month, all eyes looked to Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Fields had been tabbed the second-best quarterback prospect in this year’s class, but at some point this off-season the narrative started to change.

BYU’s Zach Wilson jumped Fields in most mocks, thanks to his terrific 2020 season and ridiculously high ceiling. Now even Jones, who was previously considered worthy of a late first-round pick, has eclipsed the former Buckeye. Is it just rumors? Or are the Niners really targeting Jones as their future franchise quarterback?

Kiper believes San Francisco and head coach Kyle Shanahan have already made a decision on which quarterback to take at No. 3, and it’s Jones.

“Keep looking, keep evaluating, but I think the decision has already been made,” Kiper said during ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday, via 247Sports.com. “I think that cerebral approach, the incredible accuracy is the reason why Mac Jones makes sense for the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo, if it wasn’t for the durability concerns, would be the guy. The fact of the matter is, he has some injury issues. Mac Jones comes in there, bright young quarterback, competitive, super accurate, super smart. That’s what did it for me in terms of making him the third overall pick.”

Whichever quarterback the Niners take at No. 3, it’s going to define Kyle Shanahan’s and John Lynch’s legacies.

It’s hard to imagine San Francisco really traded up so high for Mac Jones, but that’s exactly what recent reports suggest.

Unless the 49ers are sending a major smokescreen, Jones will be heading to the Bay Area by the end of the month.