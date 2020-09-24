The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Reportedly Makes Ruling On MetLife Stadium Turf

MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20. before a San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: The San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets play in front of an empty stadium during the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Jets 31-13 last week, but the win was an extremely costly one for the defending NFC Champions. The team lost a number of hugely important players, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, and running back Raheem Mostert to injury. The team took major issue with the status of the turf at Metlife Stadium, where they’ll play once again this weekend against the New York Giants.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the turf was something his players were “concerned about right away” on Sunday. The crazy rash of injuries that occurred certainly lent credence to those concerns. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead called the turf “trash” after the game.

It was a particularly crazy week of injuries throughout the NFL. No team has been as adversely affected as the Niners though. In what many believe is the toughest division in football with four true playoff contenders, even a few weeks without a full complement of players could spell doom for the team’s postseason aspirations.

Earlier this month, the field at Metlife Stadium was certified as “in compliance with all NFL policies.” Ahead of Sunday’s Niners-Giants game, the league once again took a look at the conditions. The league just released that an independent field inspector reviewed the turf, and verified that it meets the league’s standards.

That may not quell the San Francisco 49ers’ concerns. There’s a chance that it was just particularly bad luck for a week, and that some of the concerns have become mental. However, if the players were speaking up before any of Sunday’s leg injuries occurred, it is definitely notable.

Hopefully we don’t have another week like last week, especially with both the Giants and Jets playing home games at Metlife Stadium. If there is something wrong with the turf, it makes any potential issues there even more of a concern.

The 49ers and Giants kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

[Jordan Raanan]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.