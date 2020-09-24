NFL Reportedly Makes Ruling On MetLife Stadium Turf

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Jets 31-13 last week, but the win was an extremely costly one for the defending NFC Champions. The team lost a number of hugely important players, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, and running back Raheem Mostert to injury. The team took major issue with the status of the turf at Metlife Stadium, where they’ll play once again this weekend against the New York Giants.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the turf was something his players were “concerned about right away” on Sunday. The crazy rash of injuries that occurred certainly lent credence to those concerns. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead called the turf “trash” after the game.

It was a particularly crazy week of injuries throughout the NFL. No team has been as adversely affected as the Niners though. In what many believe is the toughest division in football with four true playoff contenders, even a few weeks without a full complement of players could spell doom for the team’s postseason aspirations.

Earlier this month, the field at Metlife Stadium was certified as “in compliance with all NFL policies.” Ahead of Sunday’s Niners-Giants game, the league once again took a look at the conditions. The league just released that an independent field inspector reviewed the turf, and verified that it meets the league’s standards.

Reps from NFL, NFLPA, MetLife Stadium, Giants and Jets, Field Turf and independent field inspector conducted an additional review of turf at MetLife Wednesday, per league source. Was again verified that the field meets all applicable standards and protocols for NFL field surfaces — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 24, 2020

That may not quell the San Francisco 49ers’ concerns. There’s a chance that it was just particularly bad luck for a week, and that some of the concerns have become mental. However, if the players were speaking up before any of Sunday’s leg injuries occurred, it is definitely notable.

Hopefully we don’t have another week like last week, especially with both the Giants and Jets playing home games at Metlife Stadium. If there is something wrong with the turf, it makes any potential issues there even more of a concern.

The 49ers and Giants kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

