Michael Thomas Sends A Message To 49ers Star Nick Bosa

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas offered some positive thoughts for his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa after the San Francisco 49ers star was injured today.

Bosa went down in the first half of today’s game against the New York Jets with what could be a potentially serious leg injury. The second-year star was carted off the field and into the locker room.

On Twitter, Thomas basically summed up what all San Francisco fans–and many NFL fans in general–are thinking right now about Bosa’s condition.

“I hope my boy [Nick Bosa] is okay,” Thomas wrote. “One of the most exciting players in the league.”

I hope my boy @nbsmallerbear is okay 🙏🏾. One of the most exciting players in the league. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 20, 2020

Thomas himself was hurt in his team’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He won’t play tomorrow night against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a high ankle sprain and could miss additional time.

As for Bosa, we await word from the 49ers on his condition. San Francisco has been crippled with injuries so far this season and today has been no different.

In addition to Bosa, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have also left the game. The 49ers won’t need them to hang on against the Jets, but moving ahead, they can’t afford to lose any more guys for an extended period of time.