Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Nick Bosa Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Since returning from a knee injury, Nick Bosa has reestablished himself as one of the top defensive players in the NFL over the last two seasons.

This weekend, Bosa and the 49ers have an important showdown against the Miami Dolphins, who are led by Mike McDaniel, San Francisco's former offensive coordinator.

McDaniel is aware of just how good Bosa is, and he got to see the former No. 2 overall pick's dedication to his craft up close from 2019-2021.

“He lives and breathes pass rushing. When I was in San Francisco, he would do pass-rushing moves on (hand) sanitizer pods," McDaniel said, via David Lombardi.

Bosa has tallied 11.5 sacks in 10 games so far this season, posting at least one sack in every game but one. Keeping him away from Tua Tagovailoa will be paramount for McDaniel and the Dolphins' offensive line this weekend.

At 8-3, Miami is currently in first place in the AFC East, while the 7-4 49ers are atop the NFC West. The two first-place teams will meet at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday.