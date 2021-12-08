The San Francisco 49ers might be without one of their best offensive players this Sunday. Rookie tailback Elijah Mitchell is unfortunately dealing with a pair of injuries this week.

In addition to being in concussion protocol, Mitchell is nursing a knee injury. The talented rookie from Louisiana underwent an MRI on his knee that showed some “irritation.”

“I think they’re calling it a knee irritation right now,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via 49ers WebZone. “We didn’t have the imaging back when I talked to you guys [on Monday] but it’s some stuff that makes him day-to-day.”

Shanahan didn’t slam the door shut on Mitchell’s availability for Week 14, but it’s obviously concerning that Mitchell is banged up.

Mitchell has been excellent in his rookie season, rushing for 759 yards and five touchdowns on 165 carries. He also has 17 receptions for 126 yards.

If Mitchell has to miss this Sunday’s game, the 49ers will need JaMycal Hasty and Jeff Wilson Jr. to step up.

The 49ers have also signed veteran running back Brian Hill to their roster just in case of emergency. He has racked up 982 rushing yards on 209 career attempts thus far in his NFL career.

Mitchell’s official status for Sunday’s game will be released later this week.