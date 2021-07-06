San Francisco 49ers Release Veteran Linebacker

Linebacker Nathan Gerry played the first four years of his NFL career for the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded 22 starts in 46 appearances for the team from 2017-20, including 19 over the last two seasons.

Gerry signed with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2021 season. Not, as we approach training camp, it looks like he’ll be seeking a new team to attempt to make a roster this summer.

After signing Gerry in late March, the 49ers announced that he has been waived. The former Super Bowl winner has signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the team.

Gerry played his college ball at Nebraska. He was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles in 2017, after making Third-Team All-Big Ten in his final college season. Last season, he recorded 57 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack. In late October, it was revealed that he had been playing through an Achilles injury, and was placed on the injured reserve.

The 49ers released former #Eagles LB Nathan Gerry with an injury waiver, per the NFL transaction report. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 6, 2021

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, Gerry was seen rehabbing the Achilles injury during OTAs. The team may be looking for a more healthy option to bolster their linebacking corps.

Nathan Gerry’s most impressive NFL season came in 2019. He started 12 games and appeared in all 16 for the Eagles, recording 78 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and intercepting two passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

He appeared in three playoff games during the 2017 Super Bowl run, but is not credited with any stats per Pro Football Reference.