The Navy SEALs have announced an investigation into the Colin Kaepernick jersey incident that surfaced on video on Sunday.

On Sunday, a video went viral of some men in uniform using a Colin Kaepernick jersey during a dog attack training demonstration.

A man was wearing a Kaepernick No. 7 jersey as he got attacked by the military dog. There were several spectators watching the training session.

The videos are reportedly from 2019, though they went viral on Sunday. In the video, one man can be heard saying “Oh man, I will stand,” as the crowd laughs.

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, FL used @Kaepernick7 stand-in at 2019 fundraiser’s K9 demonstration. They say “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” then “Oh man, I will stand” as the crowd laughs (via @billycorben) pic.twitter.com/tnKJgKhfIb — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 3, 2020

The Navy SEALs have announced that the incident is being investigated.

“We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration,” the SEALs said in a statement. “In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy.

“We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”

Kaepernick, 32, began kneeling for the national anthem before NFL games in 2016. That was his last season in the league, though he’s continued to fight for social justice.