Netflix Announces Creation Of Special Colin Kaepernick Series

Netflix has announced it will be creating a new series, highlighting Colin Kaepernick’s high school years.

Kaepernick’s life-story has been nothing but fascinating to witness. The lengthy dual-threat quarterback began his national rise to fame at Nevada, pulling off several major upsets during his collegiate career.

We all know what his NFL career looked like. The Nevada alum helped guide the 49ers to the pinnacle of the NFL within just a few short years. Kaepernick’s performance in the 2011-12 playoffs still stands as one of the better quarterback performances in recent football history.

We know his professional story since, but what was Kaepernick like during his high school years? Fortunately, Netflix will give us all an inside look into Kaepernick’s teenage years in a new, upcoming series.

"Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick."

Joe Otterson of Variety provided further detail on the upcoming series:

“[The show] will provide a look at Kaepernick’s early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity,” Otterson said. “The series will also explore what led him to become a civil rights advocate.”

Kaepernick will serve as the narrator of the show as he details his teenage years. It appears we’ll gain a better understanding of the former NFL quarterback in the upcoming Netflix series.