New Details Emerge From Trent Williams Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

49ers left tackle Trent Williams could be in jeopardy of missing this Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Earlier this Friday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reported that Williams walked off the practice field because of a "back issue."

It was then announced that Williams is dealing with back spasms. He's officially listed as questionable for Week 13.

Williams isn't the only key player on the 49ers who is questionable for Sunday. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is nursing a quad injury.

In the event Williams can't play this Sunday, the 49ers would most likely start Colton McKivitz at left tackle.

Since being drafted in 2020, McKivitz has appeared in 22 games for the 49ers. He started in five of those games.

Fortunately for the 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's "not too concerned" about Williams' injury.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-49ers game is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium.