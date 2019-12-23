New Details Emerge In Fatal Stabbing Of NFL QB’s Brother

One of the most heartbreaking pieces of news to emerge in the news cycle this weekend was the report that Clayton Beathard, the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, lost his life in a fatal stabbing in Nashville.

But more details in the case have since emerged, identifying the details behind the incident and a person of interest. Reports indicate the suspect had been arrested and released after an aggravated assault earlier this month. Nashville Police have released his mugshot.

According to 247Sports, Beathard was one of two men stabbed after coming to the defense of a woman being harrassed. Paul Trapeni III was the other person who succumbed to injuries.

According to USA Today, a third person, Alvin Jefferson “A.J.” Bethurum, is listed as “stable” with eye and arm injuries.

Via 247Sports:

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” MNPD wrote in a press release after the incident on Saturday. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released.”

Beathard was the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard. He played quarterback at Long Island University.

The 49ers announced yesterday that C.J. Beathard would be taking a leave of absence to spend time with his family.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Beathard, Trapeni, the other victims, and their families and loved ones.