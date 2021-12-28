New Details Emerge About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Thumb Injury

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared on Monday that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury during last Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

An update later in the evening revealed new details about the extent of the damage to the veteran’s finger.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and a torn UCL in his right thumb in the game against the Titans. That means the quarterback’s throwing hand will be affected if he tries to give it a go this weekend against the Houston Texans.

“QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb. His status is in doubt for this weekend, but he’s going to try to gut it out, somehow. He’ll be reevaluated on Wednesday,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Garoppolo didn’t practice on Monday and won’t again on Tuesday. However, Shanahan indicated that his quarterback would be evaluated before Wednesday’s practice to see if he could workout in some capacity.

Even if Garoppolo somehow gets on the practice field this week, his status for this weekend seems to be in serious doubt. That would make rookie first-rounder Trey Lance the 49ers’ QB1 for the team’s second-to-last game of the regular season.

Shanahan dedicated some of his press conference on Monday to laud Lance’s efforts at practice over the past month.

“I think this last month with Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we’ve had him,” the Niners head coach said, via 49ers WebZone. “He’s had a number of good days, and he’s had some bad days like most guys do. But as far as his consistency and stuff, I feel this last month has been his best.”

Shanahan’s comments could soon be put to the test if Lance needs to line up under center against Houston on Sunday.