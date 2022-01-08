New Report Suggests Jimmy Garoppolo Will Play vs. Rams

49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest, but it looks like he will give it a go.

Garoppolo has been nursing a thumb injury for the last couple of weeks and had to miss last Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Trey Lance came in and delivered a quality start as he finished with 249 yards passing and two touchdowns.

San Francisco is now 9-7 heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against L.A. (Rams) and already has a playoff spot locked up. That said, Garoppolo is trending in the right direction, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Officially Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable but there are several factors that point me in the direction of believing that he’s at least going to give it a shot and play some football for the 49ers,” Rapoport said.

From @NFLGameDay: The #49ers list QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) as questionable, but a few signs appear to be pointing to him attempting to go on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ekR4gYbS9G — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022

Garoppolo has 3,494 yards through the air this season with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His last start came on Dec. 23 against the Titans when he struggled after throwing for 322 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He’ll need to play a lot better if the 49ers are to spoil the Rams’ hopes of taking the NFC West.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.