NFC Coach Shoots Down Potential Le’Veon Bell Interest

Now that he’s a free agent once again, Le’Veon Bell has the chance to latch on to a Super Bowl contender if he can find some mutual interest. But one NFC team seems to be quickly ruling themselves out of the running.

On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shot down the idea of bringing Bell into the fold. He stated that he’s satisfied with their current backfield and says they’re content to move forward even with starter Raheem Mostert injured.

“I’m good with all our guys,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “So, even if Raheem wasn’t back, I don’t think that would change much. I think we’ve got pretty good depth and I know we’re going to get Tevin (Coleman) back soon, too, hopefully. Raheem played, I thought Raheem played great. I thought he was probably the best football player on the field on Sunday and wish we could have got the ball to him more, but you could tell he was ready to go.”

The 49ers aren’t exactly hurting in the rushing game anyway. They currently rank No. 10 in yards and No. 6 in yards per attempt. And they’re doing that with the likes of Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson.

That said, just about any team could benefit from a versatile backfield threat like Le’Veon Bell. The Jets released him after 1.25 seasons, but that can largely be attributed to bad coaching and an awful offensive line.

When healthy – which he finally appears to be – Bell can average over 120 yards from scrimmage per game.

It will be shocking if Bell finishes the season as a free agent. But for now it looks like he won’t be taking his talents to Northern California.