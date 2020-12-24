NFL Analyst Has 2021 Team Suggestion For Kirk Cousins

Is the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota soon coming to a close? One NFL analyst thinks it’s inevitable at this point.

There’s expected to be a massive quarterback shakeup within the NFL this coming off-season. Not only is it likely several veteran signal-callers wind up on new teams – there also appears to be a strong belief at least five quarterbacks will be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers are one of several teams which could be in the market for a new quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t healthy, and even when he is he’s inconsistent.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com believes Cousins could be heading to San Francisco if the Niners choose to move on from Garoppolo.

“[Kirk] Cousins only has one year left of guaranteed money on his contract and would be easier to trade than [Matt] Ryan,” Rosenthal writes, via NFL.com. “A deal would actually save the Vikings $11 million in cap space — while also opening up a huge quarterback conundrum. [Kyle] Shanahan’s long-term love for Cousins makes the prospect of his relocation something more than idle speculation.” Kirk Cousins may be better than Jimmy Garoppolo, but would he really get the Niners over the hump? San Francisco may be better off targeting a veteran like Matt Stafford. The Lions quarterback has been expectational in the midst of a mediocre Lions’ organization and roster.

Kyle Shanahan has always been a fan of Cousins, though. He may be the first quarterback on the Niners’ board this coming off-season.