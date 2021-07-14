NFL Analyst Has Bold Trade Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo

For the past few months, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has said that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a part of their plans for the upcoming season. He’s said it so many times that he sounds like a broken record.

Plans change though, and just because the 49ers are committed to Garoppolo in July doesn’t mean they’ll be committed to him in a month or two from now.

While there are no trade talks surrounding Garoppolo this month, Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton recently made a bold prediction regarding Garoppolo’s future with San Francisco.

Moton is predicting a trade between the 49ers and the Washington Football Team. It would be a significant move that would change the landscape of the NFC.

“The Washington Football Team could replace Ryan Fitzpatrick, who turns 39 years old in November, with Garoppolo. They may not have a draft pick high enough to select a top prospect at the position in 2022,” Moton wrote, via Bleacher Report. “The 49ers could dump a big contract, take a look at their potential quarterback of the future and receive compensation in return for a player who isn’t in their long-term plans. Meanwhile, the WFT would have a competent signal-caller who can help them win a wide-open division and remain a starter beyond 2021.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t a bad option for Washington, but he’s not the long-term answer at quarterback.

Garoppolo, 29, would give Washington a much younger option who has playoff experience. The downside with Garoppolo is that he’s been injured multiple times over the past few years.

Last season, Garoppolo missed 10 games due to an ankle injury. Additionally, he missed 13 games in 2018 because of a torn ACL.

The 49ers currently plan on having Garoppolo on their roster for Week 1 of the 2021 season. If he does become available via trade, Washington may want to make the call.