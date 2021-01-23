An NFL news-bomb hit social media Saturday evening. Matthew Stafford has reportedly demanded a trade as he and the Lions have come to a mutual agreement to part ways.

Stafford’s given Detroit his heart and soul during his 12-year tenure with the organization. But his patience has grown thin, and it ultimately ran out early on this off-season. Stafford now wants out of Detroit, and the Lions will seek out a trade partner for the veteran quarterback.

A few teams immediately come to mind in a potential Stafford trade, including: Indianapolis, New England, San Francisco and Washington. One team stands out among the rest, according to NFL analyst Matt Miller.

Miller believes everyone should “keep an eye on” the 49ers as a potential landing spot for Stafford.

Keep a very, very close eye on the #49ers for Stafford. Would be my best bet on his landing spot. https://t.co/PC2oZJqYqq — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 23, 2021

San Francisco has been linked to nearly every potential quarterback trade already this off-season. For good reason, too.

Kyle Shanahan has made it clear the 49ers will upgrade at quarterback if an upgrade is available. Well, it’s fairly obvious Stafford would be an immediate upgrade over current Niners’ starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers would have to send, at the very least, their No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to Detroit for Stafford, but it’d be well worth it. San Francisco would become an immediate Super Bowl contender with Stafford running the show.

The Lions quarterback would excel in Shanahan’s balanced attack. He’d also have his best-ever arsenal of weapons featuring George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and several others.

Detroit will start taking calls from potential trade partners next week. Expect the 49ers to be in the mix for the veteran quarterback.