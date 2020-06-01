NFL Analyst Names His ‘Breakout Star’ For 2020 Season

With hundreds of rookies and second-year players looking to break out in the 2020 NFL season, we could see a number of breakout stars on the horizon.

But one analyst thinks that a second-year wide receiver could be on the verge of a really big season. On Monday’s edition of Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Michael Robinson named 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel as his breakout star of 2020.

Robinson explained that Samuel’s combination of catching and rushing ability makes him a dangerous, versatile threat. He also pointed to how it was for teams to tackle him once he had the ball.

“Deebo Samuel hurts you in so many different ways,” Robinson said, per 247Sports. “He runs the ball, had over 200 yards rushing and this guy catches the football out of the backfield. When he gets the ball, he is a hard tackle. I have to go with Deebo Samuel.”

Could San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel be ready for a breakout season? NFL analyst Michael Robinson believes in the former South Carolina Gamecocks star. https://t.co/6d6IF1xsDx pic.twitter.com/PejhA1SrJ2 — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 1, 2020

The former second-round pick out of South Carolina had 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. On the ground, he added another 14 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Samuel continued to make big plays for San Francisco in the playoffs too. In three games he had 10 catches for 127 yards, and six carries for 102 yards – an average of 14 yards per touch.

Suffice it to say, he’s got a lot of potential.

Who do you think will be the NFL’s breakout star of 2020?