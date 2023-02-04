NFL Announces Punishment For Trent Williams After Body Slamming Eagles Player
During the fourth quarter of last weekend's NFC Championship Game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams was ejected for body slamming Eagles defensive back K'Von Wallace.
Unsurprisingly, Williams has been disciplined for his actions.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that Williams received a $12,731 fine for unnecessary roughness.
Wallace, however, was not fined for his role in this altercation.
Williams recently explained that his frustrations got the best of him against the Eagles.
"I really kinda just got frustrated in the time," Williams said. "We're playing without a quarterback [which] is already frustrating and losing one of the biggest games of your life. I think I just let my temper boil over a little too much. Like I said, my intentions was to break it up, I didn't go over there looking for a fight."
There's no place in the NFL for body-slamming another player, but at least it sounds like Williams learned from his mistake.